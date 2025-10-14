High-pressure cleaner HD 9/20-4 Classic
Most powerful high-pressure cleaner of the HD Classic Range: HD 9/20-4 Classic with 900 l/h water flow, three-phase drive and crankshaft pump with ceramic piston. For long service intervals.
The HD 9/20-4 Classic high-pressure cleaner is the most high-performance model in the HD Classic range. The machine operates with three-phase current, features an impressive 900 l/h water flow, and is synonymous with high durability. All components are designed for continuous use. The intuitive operation, compact dimensions and low weight guarantee comfortable handling. The high-pressure cleaner offers ample on-board storage for the nozzle, lance and other accessories. The HD 9/20-4 Classic is also impressive in terms of efficiency: reduced cleaning times ensure a plus for profit. Service-friendliness is an additional bonus. The machine features easy access to all relevant machines parts.
Features and benefits
Durable and robustExtra large crankshafts and connecting rods with robust ball bearings. Ceramic pistons for reduced wear and tear. High performance sealing packages for longer working times.
Especially easy to maintainWide-opening machine cover for easy access to all service and maintenance-relevant components. Large water fine filter for optimal protection of the pump. Integrated nozzle storage.
Improved cleaning performancePatented Kärcher power flat jet nozzles: up to 40 percent more impact force than conventional nozzles. High area coverage and thorough dirt removal.
Excellent mobility
- Large wheels and ergonomic push handle ensure optimal turning manoeuvrability and easy handling.
- The foldable push handle enables space-saving storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|520 - 900
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|70 - 200 / 7 - 20
|Max. pressure (bar)
|240
|Connected load (kW)
|6.9
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|56
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|709 x 469 x 1000
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Standard
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
- Stainless steel spray lance: 600 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- Anti-twist system (AVS)
- Pressure cut-off
- Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor spaces
- Workshop cleaning
- Service station cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning