Compact and manoeuvrable entry-level industrial vacuum cleaner. With semi-automatic filter cleaning system, large wheels and braking rollers. Ideal for cleaning production machines and areas.

The IVC 60/24-2 Ap is a compact industrial vacuum with large wheels and brake rollers. The flexible entry-level machine can be easily manoeuvred and is designed for mobile cleaning applications at production machines and in the production environment.The semi-automatic filter cleaning guarantees a long filter life.

Features and benefits
Fitted with two blower motors
For powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance. Electronic control of the drive to avoid high inrush currents.
Manual IVC filter cleaning (Ap) 
Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort.
Equipped with compact flat pleated filter
Clear compact design of the filter. Suitable for picking up free-flowing, dry dusts up to dust class M.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 148 / 532
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 254 / 25.4
Container capacity (l) 60
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (kW) 2.4
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter DN 70
Accessory nominal diameter DN 70 DN 50 DN 40
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 73
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 0.95
Weight without accessories (kg) 59
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 970 x 690 x 995

Equipment

  • Main filter: Flat pleated filter
  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
