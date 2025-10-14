Industrial vacuums IVC 60/24-2 Tact²

Compact industrial vacuum with large wheels and brake rollers for maximum portability. With automatic TACT² filter cleaning for a long operating time without interruptions.

The IVC 60/24 -2 Tact² compact industrial vacuum is perfect for cleaning production areas and production machines. The machine has large wheels and brake rollers, making it easy to move and ideal for mobile operations. The automatic Tact² filter cleaning guarantees a long operating time without any interruptions.

Features and benefits
Industrial vacuums IVC 60/24-2 Tact²: Fitted with two blower motors
Fitted with two blower motors
For powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance. Electronic control of the drive to avoid high inrush currents.
Industrial vacuums IVC 60/24-2 Tact²: Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact²
Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact²
Automatic cleaning of the filters by means of targeted and powerful air blasts. Despite filter cleaning, the suction power remains constantly high. Long life of the filter reduces maintenance costs.
Industrial vacuums IVC 60/24-2 Tact²: Equipped with compact flat pleated filter
Equipped with compact flat pleated filter
Clear compact design of the filter. Suitable for picking up free-flowing, dry dusts up to dust class M.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 148 / 532
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 254 / 25.4
Container capacity (l) 60
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (kW) 2.4
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter DN 70
Accessory nominal diameter DN 50 DN 40
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 73
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 0.95
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 68.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 970 x 690 x 995

Equipment

  • Main filter: Flat pleated filter
  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
  • Automatic filling level shut-off
Industrial vacuums IVC 60/24-2 Tact²
Industrial vacuums IVC 60/24-2 Tact²
Industrial vacuums IVC 60/24-2 Tact²
Videos
Accessories
MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.
A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:00 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Fri)
(Closed on Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays)

SOCIAL MEDIA
  • SSL Secured
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher India