Industrial vacuums IVS 100/75 Lp
The 7.5 kW IVS 100/75 Lp super-class industrial vacuum is equipped with the Longopac® alternative disposal system and is ideal even for vacuuming large quantities of heavy rubble.
Ideal for vacuuming solids such as large quantities of construction waste and mineral dust (even with a long hose): the super class IVS 100/75 Lp industrial vacuum with integrated holder for Longopac® disposal bags. This clever disposal system not only enables low-dust disposal of the vacuumed material, but also eliminates the need for a separate collection container. Powered by a powerful three-phase motor (IE3) with soft start, the vacuum cleaner has a 7.5 kW side channel blower and a large, M-certified star filter, and is also suitable for continuous use. The filter cleaning is performed by means of horizontal filter shaking with a convenient gearbox for targeted power transmission. This ensures that the cleaning result remains consistently good even when the user applies only minimal force. Accessories can be stored directly on the machine so that they are safe for transportation and do not get lost. An optionally available remote control also enables the machine to be switched on and off from a distance (up to 30 m).
Features and benefits
Safe Longopac® disposal systemEnables dust-free disposal and thus health-friendly work. For collecting and separately disposing of a wide variety of vacuumed material. Optionally available in a very sustainable, biodegradable version.
Wear-resistant side channel blowerWith 7.5 kW power and soft start for large quantities of dust and solids. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Suitable for multiple shift operation and/or with multiple suction points.
Manual IVS filter cleaningEffortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort. Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used.
Equipped with a large star filter
- Also suitable for oily and adhesive dusts thanks to special coating.
- Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|148 / 536
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|305 / 30.5
|Container capacity (l)
|100
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (kW)
|7.5
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Accessory nominal diameter
|DN 70 DN 50
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Filter area for main filter (m²)
|2.2
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|173
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|187.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1202 x 686 x 1465
Equipment
- Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no