Industrial vacuums IVS 100/75 Lp

The 7.5 kW IVS 100/75 Lp super-class industrial vacuum is equipped with the Longopac® alternative disposal system and is ideal even for vacuuming large quantities of heavy rubble.

Ideal for vacuuming solids such as large quantities of construction waste and mineral dust (even with a long hose): the super class IVS 100/75 Lp industrial vacuum with integrated holder for Longopac® disposal bags. This clever disposal system not only enables low-dust disposal of the vacuumed material, but also eliminates the need for a separate collection container. Powered by a powerful three-phase motor (IE3) with soft start, the vacuum cleaner has a 7.5 kW side channel blower and a large, M-certified star filter, and is also suitable for continuous use. The filter cleaning is performed by means of horizontal filter shaking with a convenient gearbox for targeted power transmission. This ensures that the cleaning result remains consistently good even when the user applies only minimal force. Accessories can be stored directly on the machine so that they are safe for transportation and do not get lost. An optionally available remote control also enables the machine to be switched on and off from a distance (up to 30 m).

Features and benefits
Industrial vacuums IVS 100/75 Lp: Safe Longopac® disposal system
Safe Longopac® disposal system
Enables dust-free disposal and thus health-friendly work. For collecting and separately disposing of a wide variety of vacuumed material. Optionally available in a very sustainable, biodegradable version.
Industrial vacuums IVS 100/75 Lp: Wear-resistant side channel blower
Wear-resistant side channel blower
With 7.5 kW power and soft start for large quantities of dust and solids. For strong suction power and service life of at least 20,000 hours. Suitable for multiple shift operation and/or with multiple suction points.
Industrial vacuums IVS 100/75 Lp: Manual IVS filter cleaning
Manual IVS filter cleaning
Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort. Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used.
Equipped with a large star filter
  • Also suitable for oily and adhesive dusts thanks to special coating.
  • Also suitable for large quantities of dust.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 148 / 536
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 305 / 30.5
Container capacity (l) 100
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (kW) 7.5
Vacuuming type Electric
Connection nominal diameter DN 70
Accessory nominal diameter DN 70 DN 50
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 73
Main filter dust class M
Filter area for main filter (m²) 2.2
Weight without accessories (kg) 173
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 187.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1202 x 686 x 1465

Equipment

  • Accessories included in the scope of delivery: no
Industrial vacuums IVS 100/75 Lp
Industrial vacuums IVS 100/75 Lp
Industrial vacuums IVS 100/75 Lp
Industrial vacuums IVS 100/75 Lp
Videos
Accessories
MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.
A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:00 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Fri)
(Closed on Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays)

SOCIAL MEDIA
  • SSL Secured
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher India