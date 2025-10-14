Ideal for vacuuming solids such as large quantities of construction waste and mineral dust (even with a long hose): the super class IVS 100/75 Lp industrial vacuum with integrated holder for Longopac® disposal bags. This clever disposal system not only enables low-dust disposal of the vacuumed material, but also eliminates the need for a separate collection container. Powered by a powerful three-phase motor (IE3) with soft start, the vacuum cleaner has a 7.5 kW side channel blower and a large, M-certified star filter, and is also suitable for continuous use. The filter cleaning is performed by means of horizontal filter shaking with a convenient gearbox for targeted power transmission. This ensures that the cleaning result remains consistently good even when the user applies only minimal force. Accessories can be stored directly on the machine so that they are safe for transportation and do not get lost. An optionally available remote control also enables the machine to be switched on and off from a distance (up to 30 m).