Classic car restoration

Preserving instead of renewing using spray extraction for seat upholstery

If a light, even haze has formed on seat upholstery over time, refresh the fabric with a damp microfibre cloth. If the stains have been stuck in the material for a long time and cannot be removed, the spray extraction device is a very good solution. It sprays on water mixed with detergent and then sucks it from the upholstery again.

Older upholstery or upholstery that has not been cleaned for a long time usually has to be vacuumed several times, as the process pulls the dirt a few centimetres closer to the surface with each operation. This type of restoration and reconditioning creates the opportunity to thoroughly clean and preserve seat covers so that they do not need to be renewed.