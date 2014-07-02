DRY VACUUM CLEANERS
These versatile whisper quiet dry vacuum cleaners with eco!efficiency save electricity, have a high area performance, are versatile and suitable for different floor coverings. Durable fleece filters ensure consistently high suction power. Please note that different country versions are available for most products: 120 V / 60 Hz or 220-240 V / 50 Hz.
Sustainable. Ergonomic. Ultra-quiet.
The new Kärcher T-Range for professional demands.
Very sustainable and hygienic.
Sustainable and hygienic – against dust and dirt: The Kärcher T 11/1 Classic HEPA Re!Plast is made of 60% recycled materials* and is therefore particularly sustainable. It also impresses with its high suction power as well as highly effective HEPA 14 filter, low weight and very good price-performance ratio.
* All plastic parts, excluding accessories.