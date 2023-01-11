Dry ice blasting in car workshops

Why use dry ice in workshops?

Cleaning dirty car parts, tools and machines is usually hard work and often generates a lot of dirt. This is because methods like sandblasting leave behind spray agent, such as sand and glass granulate. Often, there is still cleaning to be done after cleaning the parts.

With this in mind, dry ice has a number of advantages for car workshops and conditioners: Above all, dry-ice blasting can be used without any issues in all applications where water is off-limits. This is particularly true of delicate vehicle electronics or when working on the bodywork of valuable vintage cars. This prevents potential damage to the delicate electronics caused by cleaning with water, protects parts against corrosive chemicals, protects mechanical tools and removes stubborn encrustations without leaving any residues.

Dry ice cleaning even provides a solution for tasks which were previously impossible or could only be accomplished while taking up a great deal of time. This method not only removes chewing gum residue and grease stains, it can also clean dashboards and inside engines immaculately.