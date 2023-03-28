When is the right time to clean the inside of a wine tank or wooden barrel?

In winemaking, wines must be decanted, filtered and put through other processes several times. Before each bottle filling or before each variety change, the inside of the container needs to be cleaned and prepared for the new contents as quickly as possible. Afterwards it is advisable to check the barrel in case of lingering odours or residues.

To clean a freshly emptied wine barrel, 1 to a maximum of 2 cleaning cycles are usually recommended. With things such as a barrel cleaner in combination with a high-pressure device, cleaning can be completed within a few minutes.

For cleaning, the barrels can be taken out of the cellar into the open air and processed in the yard. Large wine barrels or tanks that are not so easy to transport can be cleaned directly in the cellar with the right tools.