Clean company. Clean business
Make a good impression with clean business premises.
Make cleanliness your calling card
You never get a second chance to make a first impression – so impress your customers from the word go. And since cleanliness is of such crucial importance for occupational safety too, give your staff the protection they deserve by keeping their workplace clean.
Service station
Outstanding cleaning solutions and customer-oriented service for the modern service station – Kärcher makes it happen.
Car washing
Professional car washing made easy: Kärcher offers the ultimate flexibility: From selfservice car washing to utility vehicle washing systems.
Car dealership
The better the shine, the better your sales. Count on Kärcher in order for your showrooms to shine like the cars you sell.
Repair station
Safety at work by cleanliness: Trust in Kärcher cleaning solutions to impress your customers and employees.