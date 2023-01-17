Solution for every target group.

Products and Solutions for every Target Group. Finding the best solution for cleaning tasks is of growing importance for businesses of all kinds. This is why we have tailored our extensive range of products precisely to your requirements, reducing time, costs and resource consumption without compromising performance. We understand the demands of your business, whatever market sector you operate in.

Agriculture

Innovative Kärcher cleaning appliances and cleaning concepts that help you master the diverse requirements of the agricultural industry.

Automotive

Kärcher offers cleaning concepts that are tailored to the specific requirements of car dealerships, workshops and service stations.

Building Service Contractor

Innovative products that guarantee the highest level of cleanliness, efficiency and ease of use in building and façade cleaning.

Construction

Professional machines that are a match for the wide range of cleaning challenges in the building and trades industry.

Healthcare

Professional and efficient cleaning systems for hospitals that combine impeccable hygiene with cost-effectiveness.

Hospitality

Professional cleaning systems for sustainable hygiene management in hotels and restaurants.

Industry

An experienced partner you can rely on for all industrial cleaning tasks.

Public service

Cleaning machines that enable efficient working in the public service and ensure tip-top cleanliness.

Retail

Our solutions for cleanliness and tidiness in shopping centres, retail and wholesale trade.

Transport

Innovative cleaning technologies for filling stations and the services they provide.

