You brew the best beer

We provide the best cleaning solutions.

You brew beer like nobody else. Maintain this individual quality with professional cleaning. Because cleanliness is essential so that Pilsner beer, wheat beer, lager, ale, etc., can develop and preserve their typical taste.

Homme nettoyant une usine de bière

    Modern tradition

    There are around 15,000 types of beer. Each one of these beers deserves to find its way from the brewing kettle into bottles, cans and kegs pure and uncontaminated. With the Kärcher system you can clean the entire brewery professionally.

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    Hops and malt

    A decisive factor for smooth-running and reliable brewing processes is professional and efficient cleaning in all areas. Large volumes, high humidity, narrow roads, massive storage areas and kilometres of pipelines are big challenges. And these are best overcome with a system. In the Kärcher system you have machines, accessories, cleaning agents and service from a single source. From the individual machine to the customised complete solution.

    Mann in Brauerei

    Recommended products

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    CONTACT

    Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

    CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

    Registered Office:

    Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

    Corporate Office:

    A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
    Uttar Pradesh

    For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
    For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

    Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
    Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
    (Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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