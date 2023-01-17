Professional tips for perfect cleaning and disinfection in fashion areas

You give your customers one thing above all: A good feeling. This is the result of multiple efforts which are combined to create an overall view. You get the same thing from us: The good feeling of achieving perfect cleaning results in all areas. Because in the Kärcher system, everything is matched – the machines, accessories and cleaning agents.

*Use biocide products with caution. Always read the label and product information before use. For professional users only.

Red risk rating

Areas with a high risk of infection. These are surfaces that frequently come into contact with the hands or skin or may be associated with an increased risk due to the work process. In accordance with the cleaning and hygiene plan, all surfaces are cleaned using the described method and routinely disinfected or undergo targeted disinfection using a disinfectant.

Shopping baskets

EC payment terminal/scanner terminals

Customer toilets

Soap dispensers

Baby changing facilities

Water dispensers/coffee machines/cigarette dispensers at the checkout area

Protective screens in front of tills/points of sale

Scanners

Microwaves/kettles, etc.

Staff toilets

Phones/printers and fax machines/mobile phones

Staff entrances/doors

Information desk

Transport aids/pallet trucks

Roller shutters/shutter releases/pull contacts/switches

Goods acceptance scanners

Shoe rack

Clothes rails/hangers/cosmetics area

Shelves in the checkout and accessory areas

Mirrors

Changing rooms (curtains, number tags, mirrors)

Yellow risk rating

Areas with a potential risk of infection. These areas should be cleaned on a regular basis using particularly thorough methods (dust removal, surface cleaning, floor cleaning). This includes partial disinfection (prophylactic disinfection). The aim is to limit the spread of pathogens.

Bins

Checkout conveyor belts

Cash drawer

Checkout packing area

Common area/staff kitchen

Staff changing rooms

Textile rental stations

Staff washrooms

Office cabinets/doors/handles

Loading ramps

Warehouse flooring

Storage shelves

Green risk rating

Areas with no risk of infection. These areas should be cleaned to remove impurities and contamination (such as dust, chemical substances, micro-organisms, organic substances). There is no risk of infection here.

Entrance gates

Market floors

Goods shelves

