Professional tips for perfect cleaning and disinfection in fashion areas
You give your customers one thing above all: A good feeling. This is the result of multiple efforts which are combined to create an overall view. You get the same thing from us: The good feeling of achieving perfect cleaning results in all areas. Because in the Kärcher system, everything is matched – the machines, accessories and cleaning agents.
*Use biocide products with caution. Always read the label and product information before use. For professional users only.
Red risk rating
Areas with a high risk of infection. These are surfaces that frequently come into contact with the hands or skin or may be associated with an increased risk due to the work process. In accordance with the cleaning and hygiene plan, all surfaces are cleaned using the described method and routinely disinfected or undergo targeted disinfection using a disinfectant.
Shopping baskets
EC payment terminal/scanner terminals
Customer toilets
Soap dispensers
Baby changing facilities
Water dispensers/coffee machines/cigarette dispensers at the checkout area
Protective screens in front of tills/points of sale
Scanners
Microwaves/kettles, etc.
Staff toilets
Phones/printers and fax machines/mobile phones
Staff entrances/doors
Information desk
Transport aids/pallet trucks
Roller shutters/shutter releases/pull contacts/switches
Goods acceptance scanners
Shoe rack
Clothes rails/hangers/cosmetics area
Shelves in the checkout and accessory areas
Mirrors
Changing rooms (curtains, number tags, mirrors)
Yellow risk rating
Areas with a potential risk of infection. These areas should be cleaned on a regular basis using particularly thorough methods (dust removal, surface cleaning, floor cleaning). This includes partial disinfection (prophylactic disinfection). The aim is to limit the spread of pathogens.
Bins
Checkout conveyor belts
Cash drawer
Checkout packing area
Common area/staff kitchen
Staff changing rooms
Textile rental stations
Staff washrooms
Office cabinets/doors/handles
Loading ramps
Warehouse flooring
Storage shelves
Green risk rating
Areas with no risk of infection. These areas should be cleaned to remove impurities and contamination (such as dust, chemical substances, micro-organisms, organic substances). There is no risk of infection here.