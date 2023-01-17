Professional tips for perfect cleaning and disinfection in supermarkets
Every sales room is different. What your customers always want, however, is cleanliness and order. And that is no problem at all when you work with the Kärcher system. With the right choice, different machines, accessories, cleaning agents and services, we work with you to find the perfect and most economical solution for you.
*Use biocide products with caution. Always read the label and product information before use. For professional users only.
Red risk rating
Areas with a high risk of infection. These are surfaces that frequently come into contact with the hands or skin or may be associated with an increased risk due to the work process. In accordance with the cleaning and hygiene plan, all surfaces are cleaned using the described method and routinely disinfected or undergo targeted disinfection using a disinfectant.
Shopping trolleys/shopping baskets
EC payment terminal/scanner terminals
Customer toilets
Soap dispensers
Baby changing facilities
Water dispensers/coffee machines/cigarette dispensers at the checkout area
Reverse vending machines
Restaurant areas/tables/chairs
Dispensing systems (cutlery, sugar, etc.)
Door handles on product display cases/door handles on self-service display cases and counters/sliding covers on freezer cabinets/tongs in the back shop
Bread slicer in the back shop
Fruit and vegetable scales
Bag dispensers
Protective screens in front of tills/points of sale
Scanners
Microwaves/kettles, etc.
Staff toilets
Phones/printers and fax machines/mobile phones
Staff entrances/doors
Information desk
Butchery area (storage area, knives, mincer, etc.)
Transport aids/pallet trucks
Transport boxes for fresh food
Roller shutters/shutter releases/pull contacts/switches
Goods acceptance scanners
Freezer and cold storage areas/doors/handles
Thermometers
Confiscate containers/re-food containers
Escalator
Shoe rack
Clothes rails/hangers/cosmetics area
Shelves in the checkout and accessory areas
Mirrors
Changing rooms (curtains, number tags, mirrors)
Yellow risk rating
Areas with a potential risk of infection. These areas should be cleaned on a regular basis using particularly thorough methods (dust removal, surface cleaning, floor cleaning). This includes partial disinfection (prophylactic disinfection). The aim is to limit the spread of pathogens.
Dual system sorting stations
Back shops/display shelves
Bins
Checkout conveyor belts
Cash drawer
Checkout packing area
Common area/staff kitchen
Divider doors between fresh departments
Staff changing rooms
Textile rental stations
Staff washrooms
Office cabinets/doors/handles
Loading ramps
Warehouse flooring
Storage shelves
Waste disposal compactor station
Green risk rating
Areas with no risk of infection. These areas should be cleaned to remove impurities and contamination (such as dust, chemical substances, micro-organisms, organic substances). There is no risk of infection here.