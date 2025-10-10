Ultra-lightweight, powerful and battery-powered: It is the first vacuum of its kind to boast a carrying weight on the back of just 4.5 kilograms. This is thanks to the innovative EPP material, which also makes the BVL 3/1 Bp backpack vacuum particularly robust and hard-wearing despite its low weight. Whether for school caretakers, tradesmen and women or for use in private households – the hard work is taken out of spot cleaning and cleaning the stairs: The powerful backpack vacuum cleaner with 3-litre container volume is the perfect solution for cleaning in tight spaces. While the powerful Kärcher Battery Power battery ensures long running times, the ergonomic carrying frame takes the strain out of working. With its practical control panel on the waist strap for controlling all important operating and additional functions, the BVL 3/1 Bp is extremely user-friendly and can be operated effortlessly. The brushless EC motor is also extremely resistant to wear and tear. In addition to the usual accessories, extra features such as the HEPA 14 filter are also available as an optional extra. When ordering this version, please bear in mind that the Kärcher Battery Power battery and the compatible battery charger must be ordered separately.