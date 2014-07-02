Anti-stick ironing soleplate for l 6006

Non-stick sole for the I 6006 pressurised steam iron with easy-glide stainless steel sole plate. Perfect for ironing delicate materials like silk, linen, black clothes or lace.

Perfect ironing results, from printed shirts to expensive lace. Non-stick sole for the I 6006 pressurised steam iron with easy-glide stainless steel sole plate looks after your clothes and gives you peace of mind. The Teflon sole plate is perfect for ironing delicate materials like silk, linen, black clothes, lace and shirts with overprints, and keeps them looking like new. The perfect solution for hassle-free ironing without shiny patches or iron marks.

Features and benefits
Steam outlets on the soleplate
  • Optimal steam distribution
Specifications

Technical data

Colour silver
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 285 x 135 x 19
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

KARCHER AUTHORISED SERVICE CENTRE

For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
  • SSL Secured
GENERAL INFORMATION
LEGAL INFORMATION
Any feedback?

Leave us a Google Review here.

© 2026 Karcher Singapore Private Limited