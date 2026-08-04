Extension set

With the telescopic extension kit for the Window Vac and the vibrating cordless wiper, you can even clean high windows. Extendible from 0.6 to 1.5 metres.

You can now clean high windows, skylights and other difficult-to-reach smooth surfaces conveniently and without having to haul yourself up a ladder: This is made possible by the telescopic extension kit for our Window Vac and the vibrating cordless wiper. The set consists of two telescopic lances, an intake with flexible joint for the Window Vac and cordless wiper, as well as a wiper with microfibre cloth. The set offers up to 1.5 metres of additional reach so that living rooms, bathrooms or conservatories up to a height of approx. 3.5 metres can be cleaned effortlessly – even by shorter people.

Features and benefits
High window surfaces can be easily reached
Telescopic lance
Compatible with all Window Vacs and the vibrating cordless wiper
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 150 x 250 x 1170
Videos
Application areas
  • Large, hard-to-reach glass surfaces
  • Conservatories
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