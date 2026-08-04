FC 2-4 multi-surface roller

Universal roller for gentle wet cleaning and care of all hard floors. Lint-free, absorbent and hard-wearing. Suitable for machine washing up to 60 °C.

Simply clean: The universal roller for the Kärcher FC 2-4 floor cleaner ensures gentle wet cleaning and maintenance of all hard floors – even parquet. The high-quality universal roller is lint-free, absorbent and extremely hard-wearing. The roller can also be machine-washed at a max. temperature of 60 °C.

Features and benefits
100 % high-quality microfibres
  • Optimum dirt loosening and a high level of dirt pick-up for thorough cleaning results on all hard surfaces.
  • Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners.
Particularly clean
  • Hygienic work in various application areas (sanitary areas, kitchen, fittings, etc.).
Specifications

Technical data

Colour White
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 180 x 60 x 60
Application areas
  • Hard floors
  • Sealed parquet
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

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For Professional Machines 

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Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

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For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
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(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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