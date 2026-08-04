FC 2-4 multi-surface roller
Universal roller for gentle wet cleaning and care of all hard floors. Lint-free, absorbent and hard-wearing. Suitable for machine washing up to 60 °C.
Simply clean: The universal roller for the Kärcher FC 2-4 floor cleaner ensures gentle wet cleaning and maintenance of all hard floors – even parquet. The high-quality universal roller is lint-free, absorbent and extremely hard-wearing. The roller can also be machine-washed at a max. temperature of 60 °C.
Features and benefits
100 % high-quality microfibres
- Optimum dirt loosening and a high level of dirt pick-up for thorough cleaning results on all hard surfaces.
- Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners.
Particularly clean
- Hygienic work in various application areas (sanitary areas, kitchen, fittings, etc.).
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|White
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|180 x 60 x 60
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Sealed parquet