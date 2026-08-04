Filter set

99.5 per cent of the tiniest particles, fungal spores, bacteria and allergens such as mite excrement or pollen are reliably eliminated from the exhaust air by our EPA 12 high-performance filter.

Whoever wants to breathe particularly freely after vacuuming with our cordless VC 4s 2-in-1 vacuum cleaners can rely on the appropriate EPA 12 high-performance filter. It safely and reliably removes from the drawn-in room air up to 99.5 per cent of even the tiniest particles of only 0.3 µm, fungal spores and bacteria or allergens such as mite excrement and pollen. For optimum results, clean the filter every 2 weeks or change it every 6 months.

Features and benefits
Removes particles, fungal spores, bacteria and allergens such as mite excrement and pollen
Quick and easy to change
Long lifetime thanks to regular brushing out
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 90 x 85 x 26
Application areas
  • Interiors
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

KARCHER AUTHORISED SERVICE CENTRE

For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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