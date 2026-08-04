Floor nozzle set EasyFix for the SC 1
Cleanliness without having to come into contact with dirt: With the floor cleaning set EasyFix for the SC 1, you can convert the handheld steam cleaner into a mop in a flash.
From handheld steam cleaner to mop in a flash: The handy floor cleaning set EasyFix for the SC 1 makes it possible. Simply attach the universal floor cleaning cloth to the EasyFix floor nozzle using the hook-and-loop system and connect the nozzle to the two extension tubes (each 0.5 m) on the SC 1 – and you can start giving the hard floor a thorough clean straight away. The universal floor cleaning cloth with its special loop structure ensures particularly good dirt pick-up. The high steam permeability enables excellent and hygienically clean cleaning results in corners and edges. The floor cleaning set EasyFix is included in the standard scope of equipment for the SC 1 EasyFix.
Features and benefits
Premium microfibre
- The special loop structure in the cloth ensures particularly good dirt pick-up and thorough cleaning results on all sealed hard surfaces.
- Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners.
Simple attachment of the EasyFix floor nozzle set to the SC 1
- The floor nozzle EasyFix can be quickly and effortlessly plugged into the device, along with the steam cleaner tubes.
Convenient hook-and-loop system
- Floor cleaning cloth easily attached to floor nozzle by simply pressing on it.
- No slipping of the floor cleaning cloth when cleaning.
Base strap on the floor cleaning cloth
- No contact with dirt when replacing the cloth: simply step on the base strap and pull the floor nozzle away and up.
- Field of application (e.g. separation of kitchen and bathroom) can be noted in a field on the foot flap.
Innovative lamella technology
- Thanks to the lamella, the steam is distributed evenly over the cleaning surface and on the microfibre floor cloth.
Flexible nozzle joint
- Ergonomic and effective cleaning regardless of the user's height.
- Ideal for reaching underneath furniture.
Floor cleaning cloth covers all sides of the floor nozzle
- For effortless cleaning of corners, edges and other hard-to-reach areas.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|520 x 115 x 100
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Wall tiles