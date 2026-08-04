From handheld steam cleaner to mop in a flash: The handy floor cleaning set EasyFix for the SC 1 makes it possible. Simply attach the universal floor cleaning cloth to the EasyFix floor nozzle using the hook-and-loop system and connect the nozzle to the two extension tubes (each 0.5 m) on the SC 1 – and you can start giving the hard floor a thorough clean straight away. The universal floor cleaning cloth with its special loop structure ensures particularly good dirt pick-up. The high steam permeability enables excellent and hygienically clean cleaning results in corners and edges. The floor cleaning set EasyFix is included in the standard scope of equipment for the SC 1 EasyFix.