The compact Kärcher SC 1 EasyFix 2-in-1 steam mop (with floor cleaning set) can be used anywhere in the household and cleans without using any chemicals. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from typical household hard surfaces. Thanks to its compact dimensions, the device is ideal for quick and thorough intermediate cleaning. When you're done, it can be stored right where it is needed without taking up much space. Whether for cleaning fittings, tiles, hobs, exhaust hoods or the smallest cracks and niches – powerful steam and the extensive range of accessories ensure flawless results.Thanks to the floor cleaning set EasyFix, the practical handheld steam cleaner can be converted for floor cleaning in no time.Even stubborn dirt and grease deposits are eliminated in an instant.