HEPA 13 filter LVS 1/1 Bp and LVS 1/2 Bp

HEPA 13 filter with a separation degree of 99.5% certified according to test standard DIN EN 1822:2019. For increasing the filter capacity and improving the blower air.

Our HEPA 13 filter retains minute particles measuring just a few micrometres thanks to its impressive separation degree of 99.95 percent. The high filter capacity means virtually all aerosols, viruses and germs are caught and are not released back into the ambient air. Certified according to test standard DIN EN 1822:2019, the HEPA 13 filter also meets the high safety standards in hygiene-sensitive areas.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour White
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 72 x 81 x 32
Videos
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

KARCHER AUTHORISED SERVICE CENTRE

For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
  • SSL Secured
GENERAL INFORMATION
LEGAL INFORMATION
Any feedback?

Leave us a Google Review here.

© 2026 Karcher Singapore Private Limited