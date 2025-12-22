battery-powered vacuum cleaner LVS 1/1 Bp
Battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner LVS 1/1 Bp with excellent suction power thanks to cyclone filter technology. Versatile use, three-stage adjustable suction power, HEPA 13 filter, floor nozzle and crevice nozzle.
The robust LVS 1/1 Bp battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner offers excellent suction power and effectively removes dust and dirt. The Kärcher cyclone filter technology keeps suction power consistently high. Cordless, compact and manoeuvrable, the vacuum cleaner is ideal for spot cleaning in the hotel, catering, retail and building cleaning sectors. Thanks to its unrestricted freedom of movement, it is also perfect for cleaning stairs. The integrated HEPA 13 filter ensures the highest standards of hygiene. The suction power can be adjusted in three stages, and in just a few simple steps, the cylinder vacuum cleaner becomes a handheld vacuum cleaner for upholstery and various other surfaces. The waste container does not require any filter bags, saves costs and is sustainable. It can be emptied quickly and hygienically – without coming into direct contact with dirt. With the powerful Kärcher 18-volt rechargeable batteries, the vacuum cleaner achieves excellent cleaning results. A practical bracket ensures that the supplied crevice nozzle is always ready to hand. Note: the battery and quick charger are not included in the scope of supply and must be ordered separately. A large selection of nozzles and accessories (DN 35) can be ordered as optional extras.
Features and benefits
Professional quality: particularly robust and durableUnique cyclone filter technology for consistently high suction power. Brushless EC motor for a long service life and high wear resistance. Innovative and time-saving: easy-to-maintain filter system.
Excellent cleaning performanceNeeds-based cleaning: three different cleaning modes to choose from. Effectively removes dust and dirt from all surfaces. Perfect for spot cleaning. Battery operation for unrestricted freedom of movement.
Highly effective HEPA-13 filterFor the highest safety standards in hygienically sensitive areas. High filtration and separation degree of 99.95% withholds tiny particles.
Flexible cleaning: three operating modes to choose from
- Power mode, standard mode or eco!efficiency mode.
- Select the suction power according to the cleaning purpose.
- eco!efficiency mode: sustainable and increases the battery runtime.
Practical waste container
- No filter bags required: sustainable and reduces unnecessary costs.
- Can be emptied quickly and easily without coming into direct contact with dirt.
- Transparent container means the filling level visible at all times.
Suitable for numerous uses
- Extensive selection of accessories in DN 35 that can be ordered as an optional extra.
- Suitable for different floor coverings, upholstery and other surfaces.
- Can be used flexibly as a handheld or cylinder vacuum cleaner.
Passive floor nozzle with 22 cm wide
- Hair and dirt does not get wrapped up in the floor nozzle.
- Saves time on maintenance and hair removal.
- Increases cleaning efficiency and reduces cleaning time.
Wall mount
- Space saving and easy to store.
- Safe storage of the vacuum cleaner.
- Always ready to hand.
Accessories holder
- The crevice nozzle supplied is always ready to hand.
- For easy transport – even on stairwells.
- Safe and convenient transport of the machine including accessories.
Complete flexibility within the Kärcher 18 V platform
- Compatible with all 18 V Kärcher Battery Power+/Power batteries.
- Practical display of the remaining runtime on the battery itself.
- Replacing the battery is quick and easy.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Container capacity (l)
|0.35
|Container material
|Plastic
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|70
|Air flow (l/s)
|12
|Nominal power (W)
|230
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|140 / 14
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|1
|Run time per battery charge (/min)
|eco!efficiency mode: / approx. 60 (5.0 Ah) Power mode: / approx. 20 (5.0 Ah) eco!efficiency mode: / approx. 35 (3.0 Ah) Power mode: / approx. 12 (3.0 Ah)
|Charging current (A)
|2.5
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1100 x 220 x 175
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Quantity of suction tubes: 1 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 509 mm
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 in
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Floor nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Motor protection filters
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 13 filter
- Accessories holder
- Wall mount
Equipment
- eco!efficiency mode
Videos
Application areas
- For thorough cleaning of all floors – from hard floors to carpets
- Convenient for building service contractors in offices, in hallways and on stairs
- Perfectly suited to cleaning in planes, buses and trains
- Ideal in hotels and restaurants, in retail, in cinemas or theatres
- Specially designed for thorough vehicle interior cleaning
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.