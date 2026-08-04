HEPA filter

The HEPA high-performance filter (EN 1822:1998) can be relied on to capture pollen, fungal spores, bacteria and mite excrement. It reliably filters 99.9% of all particles larger than 0.3 µm.

A vital aid for allergy sufferers and ideal for all who value clean air: the HEPA high-performance filter (EN 1822:1998) can be relied on to capture pollen, fungal spores, bacteria and mite excrement. The high-performance filter reliably filters allergens and dust and guarantees optimally clean air. The air that is produced is cleaner than normal indoor air. It captures 99.9% of all allergy-triggering particles larger than 0.3 µm. It's an ideal solution for people with particularly stringent hygiene requirements.

Features and benefits
High-efficiency filtration power
  • Filtration of pollen, fungal spores, bacteria and mite excrement.
  • Reliable filtration of allergens and dust.
Ideal for allergy sufferers
  • 99.9% of all allergy-triggering particles larger than 0.3 µm are captured.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 158 x 105 x 22
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

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For Professional Machines 

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Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

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For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

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(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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