Interchangeable attachment home & garden for WB 130

For thorough cleaning of resistant surfaces around the home: The interchangeable Home & Garden attachment for the WB 130 rotating wash brush.

Removes even stubborn dirt in an instant: The black bristles of the interchangeable Home & Garden attachment for the WB 130 rotating wash brush are tougher than the transparent bristles of the interchangeable Universal attachment. Ideal for cleaning resistant surfaces such as stone, metal or plastic.

Features and benefits
Tough black bristles
  • Easy removal of stubborn dirt.
For surfaces around the home
  • Ideal for cleaning resistant surfaces such as stone, metal and plastic.
Optional accessories
  • More versatility for the WB 130 rotating wash brush.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 113 x 113 x 46
Application areas
  • Garage doors
  • Shelters (e.g. carports)
  • Blinds/roller shutters
