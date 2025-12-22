Rotating wash brush

Effective cleaning of smooth surfaces such as paint, glass or plastic: The rotating wash brush with interchangeable attachment.

The powerful wash brush rotation ensures thorough and efficient cleaning of all smooth surfaces such as paint, glass or plastic. If needed, additional detergent can be used via the brush. The wash brush can be used in combination with all Kärcher pressure washers in the K 2 to K 7 ranges. 

Features and benefits
Rotating brush head
  • Gentle, soft and efficient cleaning.
Attachment change is possible
  • Easy change or replacement for various applications or with highly contaminated bristles.
Detergent application with the brush connected to the pressure washer
  • Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
Integrated bristle rink
  • Reduces spray water and protects both the user and the surroundings.
Compatible with garden hose adapter
  • Connection to garden hose, can be used without pressure washer.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 305 x 156 x 137
Application areas
  • Vehicles
  • Motorbikes and scooters
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Conservatories
  • Garage doors
  • Blinds/roller shutters
  • Privacy screen elements
  • Balcony claddings
  • Windowsills
