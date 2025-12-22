Pressure washer K 2 Classic

Ultra-compact, easy to transport and easy to store: The K 2 Classic pressure washer is ideally suited for lighter soiling around the home.

Compact design meets (cleaning) power: The K 2 Classic is easy to handle, portable and flexible, yet offers the full power of a pressure washer. The device can be conveniently stored almost anywhere at any time to save space, and the high-pressure hose can be stored effortlessly on the front cover. Featuring a Quick Connect trigger gun, 3-metre high-pressure hose, single spray lance, dirt blaster and water filter, the K 2 Compact is ideal for occasional use on light dirt on garden furniture, gardening tools, bicycles and elsewhere around the home. The area performance is 20 m²/h.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K 2 Classic: Hose storage on the front cover
Hose storage on the front cover
The hose can be conveniently hung up on the front cover.
Pressure washer K 2 Classic: Sits comfortably in the hand
Sits comfortably in the hand
The device is easy to transport. When the carrying handle is not needed, it disappears into the housing.
Pressure washer K 2 Classic: Easy Connect
Easy Connect
The high-pressure hose is quick and easy to click in and out of the device and trigger gun.
Integrated accessory storage on the device
  • Spray lances are always ready to hand and after the work is done, everything can be stored on the device to save space.
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Pressure (bar/MPa) max. 110 / max. 11
Flow rate (l/h) max. 360
Area performance (m²/h) 20
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connected load (kW) 1.4
Power cable (m) 5
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 3.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 4.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 178 x 219 x 415

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
  • One-jet spray lance
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 3 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Device-side Quick Connect
  • Integrated water filter
Pressure washer K 2 Classic
Pressure washer K 2 Classic
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Small cars
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

Address:

30 Teban Gardens Crescent

#01-03 Singapore 608927

Operating Hours:

Monday to Friday: 9am to 5.30pm

Closed on weekends and public holidays 

CONTACT US

For sales enquiries:

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 8280 7793 

 

For service enquiries:

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 9246 2860

 

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
  • SSL Secured
GENERAL INFORMATION
LEGAL INFORMATION
Any feedback?

Leave us a Google Review here.

© 2026 Karcher Singapore Private Limited