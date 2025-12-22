Pressure washer K Silent Anniversary Edition

K Silent Anniversary Edition – extra-quiet and powerful pressure washer in a limited colour edition with special accessories to mark the company's 90th anniversary.

The K Silent Anniversary Edition to mark the company's 90th anniversary is a limited special edition with special colours and accessories. The innovative silent technology reduces the perceived noise level by 50 percent in comparison with other pressure washers in the same class. So you can clean with high pressure without disturbing your family or neighbours. The three spray lances that are included in the scope of supply offer the perfect solution for every cleaning task. Using the Vario Power spray lance, the pressure is precisely adjusted to any surface. The eco!Booster is ideal for sensitive surfaces and, thanks to 50 percent increased cleaning performance when compared to the flat jet, it saves water, energy and time. The Dirt Blaster with rotating spot jet guarantees thorough cleaning results for stubborn dirt. The scope of supply also includes a trigger gun, a six-metre PremiumFlex high-pressure hose, a foam jet, a wash brush and 500 ml Car Shampoo. The compact K Silent Anniversary Edition can be stored indoors or outdoors without taking up much space.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K Silent Anniversary Edition: Innovative silent technology
Innovative silent technology
Fifty per cent reduction in perceived noise level compared to other pressure washers in the same class. More pleasant sound compared to other pressure washers in the same class.
Pressure washer K Silent Anniversary Edition: PremiumFlex high-pressure hose
PremiumFlex high-pressure hose
Wind and unwind the high-pressure hose easily without any knots forming.
Pressure washer K Silent Anniversary Edition: Compact and lightweight device
Compact and lightweight device
Can easily be stored in inside as well as outside areas. Easy to transport for flexible cleaning.
Convenient accessory storage
  • The hose, spray lances and trigger gun can be stored neatly and compactly.
cable storage compartment
  • Wind and unwind the power cable quickly and easily.
Quick Connect system
  • The high-pressure hose is quick and easy to click in and out of the device and trigger gun.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Pressure ( /bar) 20 / max. 130
Flow rate (l/h) max. 420
Area performance (m²/h) 30
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Rated input power (kW) 1800
Power cable (m) 5
Colour black
Weight without accessories (kg) 5.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 9.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 313 x 262 x 419

Scope of supply

  • Car Cleaning Kit: Wash brush, Car Shampoo 0.5 l
  • Foam jet: 0.3 l
  • High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
  • Vario Power Jet
  • Dirt blaster
  • eco!Booster
  • High-pressure hose: 6 m, PremiumFlex
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Device-side Quick Connect
  • Integrated water filter
  • Cable storage
Videos
Application areas
  • Balcony
  • Mosquito net
  • Small cars
  • Bicycles
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

