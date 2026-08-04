PowerControl spray lance 027

The PowerControl spray lance with nozzle size 027 allows infinitely variable adjustment of the pressure directly in the gripping area and thus an exact adaptation of the power to the respective task.

The ideal alternative for your high-pressure cleaner without servo control function: our PowerControl spray lance 027 with patented power nozzle contour for increasing the cleaning performance by up to 40 per cent has an infinitely variable and easy-to-operate pressure adjustment within direct reach of the user. This way you can precisely coordinate the cleaning performance and cleaning task during the application. Cleaning agent can be applied specifically via an integrated low pressure mode. In order to further optimise the result, it also supports spray level adjustment which ensures the appropriate working angle each time.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread EASY!Lock
Colour anthracite
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.1
Videos
Compatible machines
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

KARCHER AUTHORISED SERVICE CENTRE

For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
  • SSL Secured
GENERAL INFORMATION
LEGAL INFORMATION
Any feedback?

Leave us a Google Review here.

© 2026 Karcher Singapore Private Limited