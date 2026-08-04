Scrubbing brush

The versatile scrubbing brush for mobile cleaning removes stubborn dirt quickly and thoroughly. Can be fitted directly on the trigger gun of the pressure washer.

The scrubbing brush is ideal for quickly and thoroughly loosening and washing away stubborn dirt such as a sticky film of pollen on garden furniture or encrusted grime. Its combination of pressure jet and bristles ensures particularly powerful cleaning power, even for quick cleaning. Application areas include, for example, garden furniture, bicycles and other outdoor equipment. The brush is fitted directly on the trigger gun. With its anti-slip profile and ergonomic shape, the brush fits comfortably in the hand for safe and fatigue-free work. Since water is only used when the trigger on the device is actuated, water consumption can be controlled very efficiently and individually. This way, the battery life is conserved at the same time. The scrubbing brush is compatible with all OC 3 mobile outdoor cleaners.

Features and benefits
Scrubbing brush: Stable bristles and effective pressure jet
Stable bristles and effective pressure jet
Powerful and thorough removal of even the most stubborn dirt. The dirt is loosened and washed away directly.
Scrubbing brush: Ergonomic shape with anti-slip profile
Ergonomic shape with anti-slip profile
Comfortable and easy to grip for safe and fatigue-free work. Low weight makes work comfortable.
Scrubbing brush: Mountable on the trigger gun
Mountable on the trigger gun
One-hand operation for greater flexibility.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 169 x 53 x 21
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Shoes/hiking boots
  • Strollers/buggies
  • Children's toys/Bobbycar®/running wheels
  • Tent/camping equipment
  • Flower tubs
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

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For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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