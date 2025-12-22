SE spray extraction crevice nozzle
The practical spray extraction crevice nozzle as an accessory for spray extraction cleaners enables spray extraction cleaning even in hard-to-reach places and in narrow spaces on upholstered furniture or in the car.
The handy spray extraction crevice nozzle is a practical accessory for spray extraction cleaning in hard-to-reach places and narrow gaps, suitable for all Kärcher spray extraction cleaners of the SE 4, SE 5 and SE 6 series. On upholstered furniture and in the car, the best cleaning results are achieved even more conveniently and effortlessly. The narrow nozzle sprays cleaning solution deep into fibres under high pressure and sucks it back up along with the loosened dirt. Dirt and odours are effectively removed.
Features and benefits
Suitable for all Kärcher spray extraction cleaners of device series SE 4, SE 5 and SE 6
Spray extraction functionFlexible, also in narrow areas or areas that are difficult to access.
Proven Kärcher spray extraction technologyFor optimal cleaning results.
Specifications
Technical data
|Standard nominal width (mm)
|35
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|241 x 44 x 65
Application areas
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)