Splash guard for roller brush 500

Splash guard with velcro fastening for rotating roller brush. Clear view of the brush thanks to transparent film, with protection against splashes at the same time.

Splash guard is very easy to attach directly on the drive of the rotating roller brush and features a transparent film which guarantees an unobstructed view of the cleaning brush at all times when working and is easy to change with velcro fastening. While the user remains dry during facade cleaning, the splash guard also ensures better cleaning results as the water runs off the facade and dirt particles are automatically rinsed away.

Specifications

Technical data

Inlet temperature (°C) 40
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.9
Videos
Application areas
  • Perfect for facade and solar panel cleaning
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

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For Professional Machines 

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For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

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(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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