Long run times and a long service life are ensured by the high-quality components and equipment features of our HD 4/9 cold water high-pressure cleaner. For example, the machine, which is suitable for horizontal and vertical operation, features a brass cylinder head and automatic pressure relief. The new EASY!Force high-pressure gun and the newly developed EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners are also included. While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners make handling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. This guarantees effortless operation with the handy, lightweight and very mobile machine, as well as time-saving set-up and dismantling. Additional intelligent details like the practical storage possibilities for accessories complete the excellent overall package of this versatile all-rounder.