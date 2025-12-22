High-pressure cleaner HD 4/9 C
Suitable for vertical and horizontal operation: the HD 4/9 C cold water high-pressure cleaner can be used for a wide variety of applications, and is extremely mobile, light and compact.
Long run times and a long service life are ensured by the high-quality components and equipment features of our HD 4/9 cold water high-pressure cleaner. For example, the machine, which is suitable for horizontal and vertical operation, features a brass cylinder head and automatic pressure relief. The new EASY!Force high-pressure gun and the newly developed EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners are also included. While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners make handling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. This guarantees effortless operation with the handy, lightweight and very mobile machine, as well as time-saving set-up and dismantling. Additional intelligent details like the practical storage possibilities for accessories complete the excellent overall package of this versatile all-rounder.
Features and benefits
Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fastenersFatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun. EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
PortabilityThe integrated carrying handle on the front of the machine enables easy loading and convenient transport. Push handle can be retracted at the push of a button. Compact construction style.
FlexibilityVertical and horizontal operation possible. The wheels are not on during horizontal operation. As such, the machine offers maximum stability. Separate park and transport position for the spray unit.
Quality
- The automatic pressure relief protects the components and extends the service life of the machine.
- High-quality brass cylinder head.
- Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
Accessory storage
- Screw connection (M 18 × 1.5) for storing a Surface Cleaner directly on the machine.
- Practical nozzle compartments for triple nozzle and rotary nozzle.
- Rubber strap for fixing the pressure hose.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120
|Frequency (Hz)
|60
|Flow rate (l/h)
|420
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|90 / 9
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|125 / 12.5
|Connected load (kW)
|1.5
|Power cable (m)
|7
|Nozzle size (mm)
|32
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|26
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|28.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|380 x 360 x 930
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 200 bar
- Spray lance: 840 mm
Equipment
- Detergent function: Suction
- Pressure cut-off
