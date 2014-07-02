Cold water high-pressure cleaners

Cold water high-pressure cleaners - cold shower for stubborn dirt Clean machines, vehicles and buildings daily: with pressure and a high flow rate, cold water high-pressure cleaners can also remove stubborn dirt. Ideal for large surface areas.

With Battery Power

With Battery Power

Kärcher Super class

Super class

The best in their field. Our super class cold water high-pressure cleaners are used wherever uncompromising maximum performance is required. With their robust and durable design, they are perfectly equipped to remove even the most stubborn dirt. Whether in agriculture, on the construction site, in industry or municipal use – maximum performance is required. Pressure, flow volumes and super class equipment are perfectly matched.

Kärcher Middle class

Middle class

Well equipped for long and heavy-duty use: Cold water high-pressure cleaners in the middle class clean machines, vehicles or company premises quickly and reliably.

Kärcher Compact class

Compact class

Light and powerful: these compact, all-round cleaning machines clean courtyards and workshops in next to no time. They excel with pressure, flow rate and working time.

Kärcher Portable

Portable

The new Kärcher portable cold water high-pressure cleaners are lightweight and compact. These machines are easy to transport and the ideal mobile companion for all locations of use.

Kärcher Special class

Special class

Equipped for easy transport on particularly difficult surfaces: the special class from Kärcher removes stubborn dirt in difficult to reach areas.

Kärcher Combustion engine

Combustion engine

Where there is no power source, high pressure cleaners with combustion engine – with optional biodiesel operation – offer maximum versatility and independence.

Kärcher Universal - cleaning machine

Universal - cleaning machine

On-board water tank makes the AP 100/50 independent of the local water supply, and that's only one of its many talents.

