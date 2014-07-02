Terry cloths, wide

Lint-free, absorbent and hard-wearing: 5 wide high-quality cotton floor cloths.

Lint-free, absorbent and hard-wearing: 5 extra wide high-quality cotton floor cloths. The cloths are perfect for use in combination with the large floor nozzle for Kärcher steam cleaners. The robust steamer cloths are easy to attach to the floor nozzle, letting you work away. For the effective floor cleaning of all tiled, natural-stone, linoleum and PVC floors.

Features and benefits
Floor cleaning cloth made from high-quality cotton
  • Dirt is removed effortlessly and absorbed in the cloth
  • Dirt is removed effortlessly and absorbed in the cloth
  • Can be machine-washed at 60 °C.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour White
Weight (kg) 0.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 6.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 480 x 270 x 5
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Hard floors
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

For Professional Machines 

30 Teban Gardens Crescent, #01-01 Singapore 608927
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.00am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8280 7793

 

KARCHER AUTHORISED SERVICE CENTRE

For Consumer (Home Use) Machines (Operated by DWS Pte Ltd)

11 Woodlands Close, #04-27, Singapore 737853
Walk-ins: Mon - Fri | 9.30am – 5.30pm
(Closed on Weekends & Public Holidays)

Call: +65 6950 4107
WhatsApp (Text Only): +65 8788 0465

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