Our pressure washers make light work of unsightly marks on garden furniture caused by air pollution or from last winter.

Garden furniture cleaning

Water is conveyed from the water line (usually with 4 bar pressure) through the garden hose to the pressure washer, where a booster pump generates a water pressure of up to 150 bar. The water is ejected through a small high-pressure nozzle as a sharp, concentrated jet with a high cleaning effect.

The pressure washer saves you an enormous amount of money and water:
a garden hose with 4 bar pressure uses around 3,500 litres of water per hour, while a pressure washer with 100 bar pressure uses around just 400 litres per hour.

The Kärcher wash brush and detergent are ideal for cleaning stubborn dirt. The water filter reliably protects the pump in your pressure washer.

Suitable devices and accessories

K 2 Premium Home

For lighter dirt.

Power brush

For splash-free cleaning of sensitive surfaces.

