Mossy paving

Vermooste_Platten

Mossy paving

Our practical examples give a clear overview of how to use the pressure washer correctly and what you should look out for.

And with the special accessories, devices are transformed into real all-rounders, for wet blasting, pipe cleaning, terrace cleaning or pumping out ponds – and you are sure to find other application possibilities for your Kärcher device!

Bear in mind when you are cleaning that the impact pressure is greatest immediately in front of the nozzle: this means that stubborn dirt should be cleaned off at close range, while light dirt or sensitive surfaces should be cleaned from a greater distance.

  • Since moss not only forms a thick layer on paved surfaces, but remains in the pores of the paving stones, the dirt blaster is used to remove moss.
  • It produces a rotating jet, which combines the cleaning power of a concentrated point jet with the area performance of a flat stream.
  • Hold the high-pressure jet vertically to the paved surface and slowly clean from one edge of the moss-covered area to the other at a distance of around 20 to 30 cm.
  • The splash guard for the dirt blaster (special accessory) protects you from water splashing back.

Suitable devices and accessories

K 2 Premium Home pressure washer

For lighter dirt.

Splash guard

Splash guard for dirt blasters. Reliably protects the operator from spray water.

