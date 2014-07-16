Terrace cleaning

Terrace cleaning

Unbeatable powerhouses – pressure washers from Kärcher

From the cord hook to the practical hose reel and rubber high-pressure hose, devices in the K 7 range offer a number of intelligent equipment details to make cleaning easier, even when there is a high level of dirt.

Every home and garden owner who has tried spraying heavy dirt off paved paths knows how limited and weak the cleaning performance of a garden hose is.

The cleaning power of a pressure washer, on the other hand, is considerably higher than that of a garden hose. Whether cars, mossy garden paths, terraces, roller shutters, dirty barrels or boats, everything can be cleaned quickly and easily.
And even stubborn dirt does not stand a chance when high pressure is used.

Our T-Racer terrace cleaner ensures optimum cleaning results with a gentle action, even over large areas. The innovative combination of height-adjustable propellers and two high-pressure nozzles creates a hovercraft effect which allows the T-Racer to hover above the ground.

The device delivers a higher cleaning performance and uniform cleaning results. The casing allows virtually no spray water to escape, thereby protecting both you and the walls from spray.

Suitable devices and accessories

K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home

Quick, simple and convenient.

Surface cleaner

Splash-free cleaning of large areas and edges.

Power scrubber

Perfect for stairs and edges. Stubborn dirt is eliminated.

