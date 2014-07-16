Terrace cleaning
Unbeatable powerhouses – pressure washers from Kärcher
From the cord hook to the practical hose reel and rubber high-pressure hose, devices in the K 7 range offer a number of intelligent equipment details to make cleaning easier, even when there is a high level of dirt.
Every home and garden owner who has tried spraying heavy dirt off paved paths knows how limited and weak the cleaning performance of a garden hose is.
The cleaning power of a pressure washer, on the other hand, is considerably higher than that of a garden hose. Whether cars, mossy garden paths, terraces, roller shutters, dirty barrels or boats, everything can be cleaned quickly and easily.
And even stubborn dirt does not stand a chance when high pressure is used.
Our T-Racer terrace cleaner ensures optimum cleaning results with a gentle action, even over large areas. The innovative combination of height-adjustable propellers and two high-pressure nozzles creates a hovercraft effect which allows the T-Racer to hover above the ground.
The device delivers a higher cleaning performance and uniform cleaning results. The casing allows virtually no spray water to escape, thereby protecting both you and the walls from spray.
Suitable devices and accessories
K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
Quick, simple and convenient.
Surface cleaner
Splash-free cleaning of large areas and edges.
Power scrubber
Perfect for stairs and edges. Stubborn dirt is eliminated.