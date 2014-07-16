Window cleaning

When it comes to dirty windows, Kärcher offers the ideal solution for every requirement. Discover a variety of window cleaning devices.

Fensterreinigung
Battery-powered window vacs - make window cleaning fun

There are always more pleasant ways to spend your time than doing tedious cleaning tasks – especially within your own four walls. That is why Kärcher offers the perfect solution for window cleaning: the WV 2 plus battery-powered window vac ensures streak-free, drip-free cleaning. The battery-powered window vac also saves you time and is suitable for cleaning all smooth surfaces around the home, not just windows.

The WV 2 plus offers easy handling, drip-free cleaning thanks to the suction, and is also extremely time-saving – with Kärcher's original battery-powered window vac set, windows are left gleaming and streak-free in no time. 

Suitable devices and accessories

WV 2 plus battery-powered window vac

Quick, convenient and clean

Extension kit

Even high windows can be effortlessly cleaned to perfection.

