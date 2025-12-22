Car shampoo RM 619, 5l
Slightly alkaline, foaming cleaning agent for thorough vehicle cleaning. Environmentally friendly and particularly gentle on all painted and plastic surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|5
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|190 x 140 x 250
Product
- For thorough cleaning of sensitive painted and plastic surfaces
- Particularly gentle cleaning action
- Mild alkaline cleaning agent, no dangerous content materials
- Ready-to-use detergent (RTU)
- Quick and efficient cleaning in combination with a Kärcher high-pressure cleaner
- NTA-free
- Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
- Made in Germany
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- P102 Keep out of reach of children.
- EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Application areas
- Vehicles
- Motorbikes and scooters