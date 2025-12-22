Window vac WV 1 Plus

With the WV 1 Plus Window Vac and the spray bottle with microfibre wiping cloth cover, you can clean your windows effortlessly and three times faster than before, with streak-free results.

The WV 1 Plus Window Vac from Kärcher ensures streak-free, clean windows, and also saves lots of time and effort. The intelligent combination of spray bottle and wiper guarantees extremely effective cleaning. The reliable and easy-to-handle device simply vacuums up the water from the glass – leaving no drips of dirty water and no streaks. When compared with conventional methods, manual cleaning is noticeably easier and three times faster than before. The convenient battery operation and the compact design guarantee maximum flexibility when cleaning all of your smooth household surfaces. Try it out and see for yourself!

Features and benefits
Window vac WV 1 Plus: Low weight
Low weight
Sits comfortably and easily in your hand without making it ache.
Window vac WV 1 Plus: Compact and handy
Compact and handy
The small, handy device makes cleaning smooth surfaces even easier.
Window vac WV 1 Plus: LED display in field of view
LED display in field of view
Energy management made easy: the LED display integrated in the on/off switch indicates in good time when the battery needs to be recharged.
Diverse applications
  • The Window Vac can be used on all smooth surfaces such as tiles, mirrors and shower cabins.
Three times quicker
  • Window cleaning is three times faster with the Window Vac than with conventional methods.
Drip-free and streak-free results
  • Thanks to electric water vacuuming, dripping water is now a thing of the past. For sparkling clean windows.
Completely hygienic
  • Quick and simple tank emptying without coming into contact with dirty water.
The original
  • Original Kärcher quality from the inventor of the Window Vac.
Specifications

Technical data

Working width of suction nozzle (mm) 250
Dirty water container capacity (ml) 100
Battery run time (min) 25
Battery charge time (min) 150
Battery type Lithium-ion battery
Performance per battery charge (m²) approx. 70
Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 100 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Colour White
Weight incl. battery (kg) 0.5
Weight without accessories (kg) 0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 130 x 250 x 275

Scope of supply

  • Battery charger: WV & KV battery charger (1 pc.)
  • Spray bottle Standard with microfibre wiping cloth
  • Detergents: Window cleaner RM 503, 20 ml

Equipment

  • Suction nozzle
Window vac WV 1 Plus
Window vac WV 1 Plus
Videos
Application areas
  • Smooth surfaces
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Mirrors
  • Tiles
  • Glass tables
  • Wall tiles
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

