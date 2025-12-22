The OC Handheld Compact is a compact, handheld medium-pressure washer for mobile use. Thanks to the integrated lithium-ion battery, the 5-metre suction hose for external water sources and the bottle adapter for using water from PET bottles, you can clean independently of a power or water connection – ideal for on the go and around the house. The lightweight, innovative design with retractable handle enables space-saving storage and easy transport. With the two-step pressure adjustment, the pressure can be adjusted between approx. 6 and 15 bar, ideal for delicate surfaces or extending the battery run time to up to 30 minutes. An LED indication provides information about the mode and battery run time. The 4-in-1 Multi Jet allows you to quickly switch between 4 spray types, while the Kärcher nozzle technology ensures gentle and effective cleaning. Detergent can be applied with the nozzle provided for this purpose. Perfect for quick, uncomplicated use, whether camping, after cycling or hiking tours, or in the garden. The battery can be charged via USB-C. Includes transport bag . not compatible with garden hose connectors.