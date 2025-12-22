Mobile Outdoor Cleaner OC 3 Foldable
With foldable water tank, easy to transport, easy to store and versatile: the OC 3 foldable mobile outdoor cleaner with lithium-ion battery for mobile cleaning.
For anyone who needs a cleaning solution on the go that can be stored and transported in the smallest of spaces: the compact and lightweight OC 3 foldable pressure washer from Kärcher has a foldable water tank. This can be folded to a minimum pack size in no time at all and enables space-saving stowage. With its lithium-ion battery, the device is ready for use anywhere at any time and without time-consuming preparation: simply fill with water and get started. An LED display provides information about the battery's charge level. The flexible 1.8-metre-long pressure hose ensures optimal freedom of movement when cleaning. Whether at the campsite, after a bike ride or in the garden at home - the mobile outdoor cleaner is the ideal solution for quick cleaning. A wide range of accessories is available for expanding the fields of application.
Features and benefits
Efficient and gentle low pressureThe advantage of low pressure: efficient and at the same time very gentle cleaning, ideal for sensitive surfaces. The standard nozzle with flat jet cleans even hard-to-reach places reliably and precisely. The cone-spray nozzle is suitable for even more sensitive cleaning, for example of dog paws.
Integrated lithium-ion batteryMobile cleaning at any time without a power connection. Long battery run time for repeated use, without intermediate charging. The LED display signals when the battery needs to be charged. The USB type C charging socket on the device enables flexible charging even when on the move, e.g. in the car or at the powerbank.
Innovative, foldable tankLarge capacity (8 l) of the flexible water tank, which can be folded to a minimum pack size for easy transport and space-saving storage. Reduced space requirement: the hose and trigger gun are stowed in the compactly folded device.
Simple and convenient handling
- Ready for use anywhere at any time and without time-consuming preparation, simply fill with water and get started.
- Ergonomic carrying handle with hose fixation for easy carrying.
- The water tank can be filled easily and conveniently thanks to the large opening.
Large selection of accessories
- Extensive accessories for expanding the fields of application are optionally available.
- The right accessories for every cleaning task (whether bicycle, outdoor equipment, garden furniture, the dog or much more).
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure range
|Low pressure
|Flow rate (l/min)
|max. 2
|Battery powered device
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Battery run time (min)
|max. 15
|Battery charge time (h)
|2.25
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|305 x 298 x 271
Scope of supply
- Battery charger: 5 V / 2 A USB-C cable (1 piece)
- Lithium-ion battery
- Flat jet nozzle
Equipment
- Water tank volume: 8 l
- Hose length: 1.8 m
- Hose type: Low-pressure flexible hose
- Integrated water filter
- Pressure trigger gun: Low-pressure trigger gun
- Device filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Tent/camping equipment
- Sports equipment (surfboard, kayak, stand-up paddle board)
- Pets/dogs
- Strollers/buggies
- Shoes/hiking boots
- Garden tools and equipment
- Children's toys/Bobbycar®/running wheels
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Flower tubs
