The new compact and lightweight SC 2 Deluxe entry-level steam cleaner provides two-step steam regulation for adapting the steam intensity to the surface and level of dirt. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from typical household hard surfaces – entirely without chemicals. The SC 2 Deluxe can display the operating mode at any time via the innovative illuminated LED ring on the handle. Red indicates that the device is still heating up, while green indicates that the SC steam cleaner is ready to go. The accessories can either be stored (including the two extension tubes) entirely in an extra long accessory bag or alternatively stowed on the device itself. The EasyFix floor nozzle with flexible joint guarantees excellent ergonomics and, thanks to the lamella technology, ensures perfect cleaning results. Thanks to the convenient hook-and-loop system, the floor cleaning cloth can be quickly and easily attached to the floor nozzle and removed again without having to come into contact with dirt. Its extensive accessories can be used effectively to deliver hygienic results when cleaning tiles, hobs, exhaust hoods and even the smallest of crevices. Even stubborn dirt can be reliably removed.