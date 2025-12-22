The SC 3 Deluxe Anniversary Edition to mark the company's 90th anniversary is a limited colour variant with special accessories. The steam cleaner is ready to start after a heat-up time of just 30 seconds, and eliminates up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ on hard surfaces. The EasyFix floor nozzle with flexible joint and lamella technology delivers excellent ergonomics and perfect cleaning results. The additionally included flexible hand nozzle enables thorough and convenient cleaning of both flat and curved smooth surfaces by applying gentle pressure together with the high-quality microfibre cloth, even in the case of stubborn dirt. The two-step steam regulation guarantees the steam flow is perfectly adjusted to the surface and the level of dirt every time. The accessory compartment on the device itself provides a simple and secure way to store accessories, cables and hoses. Other features include an integrated descaling cartridge, a water tank that can be refilled whenever needed for uninterrupted cleaning and an LED strip light to indicate the operating modes.