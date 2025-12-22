Steam cleaner SC 4 Deluxe Plus

The SC 4 Deluxe Plus with LED strip and perfect accessory storage cleans conveniently and without interruption thanks to the removable, permanently refillable water tank.

The SC 4 Deluxe Plus steam cleaner cleans powerfully at 4.0 bar and eliminates up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ on hard surfaces. The tank is removable and permanently refillable, guaranteeing uninterrupted cleaning. The extra-large integrated accessory storage compartment guarantees convenient storage of accessories, cables and the hose directly on the device. Other features include the illuminated LED strip for displaying the operating mode, the EasyFix floor nozzle with flexible joint for maximum ergonomics, innovative lamella technology, practical hook-and-loop system for the floor cleaning cloth and the various accessories for removing stubborn dirt on tiles, hobs and exhaust hoods and in crevices and joints. Carpets can also be cleaned and freshened up with a carpet glider. This is included in the scope of supply. Moreover, using three-step steam regulation, the steam flow can always be perfectly adapted to the surface and the dirt.

Features and benefits
Steam cleaner SC 4 Deluxe Plus: Continuously refillable, detachable water tank
Continuously refillable, detachable water tank
Interruption-free cleaning and convenient water filling.
Steam cleaner SC 4 Deluxe Plus: Convenient accessory storage and parking position
Convenient accessory storage and parking position
Convenient storage of accessories, extension tube, cables and steam hose.
Steam cleaner SC 4 Deluxe Plus: Floor cleaning set EasyFix with flexible joint on the floor nozzle and convenient hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning cloth
Floor cleaning set EasyFix with flexible joint on the floor nozzle and convenient hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning cloth
Optimal cleaning results on all types of hard floors around the home thanks to efficient lamella technology Contactless cloth changing without contact with dirt, and convenient attachment of the floor cleaning cloth thanks to the hook-and-loop system. Ergonomic, effective cleaning with full floor contact, regardless of the user’s height, thanks to the flexible nozzle joint.
LED light display on the device
  • When the LED display lights up red, the device is still heating up. When it turns green, the device is ready to use.
Multifunctional accessories
  • Effective cleaning of different surfaces with the floor nozzle, hand nozzle, round brush and much more.
  • It's easy to give carpeted floors a new lease of life with the carpet glider.
Floor cleaning cloth and cover for the hand nozzle
  • For excellent cleaning results and even better loosening and removal of dirt.
Child safety lock on the steam gun
  • A locking system provides reliable protection against improper use by playing children.
Three-stage steam flow control
  • The steam flow can be adapted to the surface and level of dirt.
On/Off dial on the cleaner
  • Switching the device on and off is easy.
Specifications

Technical data

Test certificate¹⁾ Removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of bacteria²⁾
Area performance per tank filling (m²) approx. 130
Heating output (W) 2200
Max. steam pressure (bar) 4
Cable length (m) 5
Heat-up time (min) 3
Boiler capacity (l) 0.5
Tank capacity (l) 1.3
Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50
Colour White
Weight without accessories (kg) 5.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 8.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 400 x 265 x 300

¹⁾ Through spot cleaning using the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. steaming for 30 seconds on the maximum steam setting in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as influenza viruses (except the hepatitis B virus) can be eliminated on most smooth, hard surfaces in the house (test germ: modified vaccinia Ankara virus). / ²⁾ When cleaning at a cleaning speed of 30 cm/s using the maximum steam setting and with direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.99% of all common household bacteria on common smooth, hard household surfaces are killed (test germs: Enterococcus hirae).

Scope of supply

  • EasyFix universal floor cleaning cloth: 2 Piece(s)
  • Microfibre cover for hand nozzle: 1 Piece(s)
  • Descaling powder: 3 Piece(s)
  • Detail nozzle
  • Hand nozzle
  • Round brush, small (black): 1 Piece(s)
  • Large round brush
  • Crevice brush
  • Floor nozzle: EasyFix
  • Quantity of steam pipes: 2 Piece(s)
  • Steam pipes length: 0.5 m
  • Carpet glider

Equipment

  • Child safety lock
  • Safety valve
  • Steam flow control: on device (three-step)
  • Tank: removable and can be refilled whenever needed
  • Steam hose with trigger gun: 2.2 m
  • Integrated on/off switch
  • Accessory storage on the device
Application areas
  • Hard floors
  • Fittings
  • Sinks
  • Wall tiles
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Exhaust hoods
  • Hobs
  • Tile joints
Accessories
