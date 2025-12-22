Threadless outdoor tap adaptor

The tap adaptor is ideal for threadless taps with an outer diameter between 15 and 20 mm. Compatible with all click systems.

The robust threadless tap adaptor is used for attaching hoses with connectors to threadless taps. Thanks to the reducer, outer diameters of between 15 and 20 mm are neatly covered. They can be installed without tools simply by attaching the wing screw to the stainless steel hose clamp. Compatible with all click systems.

Features and benefits
For threadless taps
  • For universal use.
Reducer
  • Convenient connection to taps with an outer diameter between 15 and 20 mm.
Stainless steel wing screw
  • Easy installation without tools.
Hook-and-loop system
  • Compatible with all standard click systems.
Specifications

Technical data

Outer diameter (mm) 15 / 20
Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 62 x 58 x 50

When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.

Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Garden tools and equipment
