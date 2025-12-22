Three-way connector

Three-way connector for connecting three hoses. Robust quality and attractive design.

Reliable tap connectors, hose connectors and hoses are essential for an efficient watering system. Kärcher offers a complete range of accessories for connecting, disconnecting and repairing watering systems. For example, the three-way connector for connecting three hoses. This high-quality universal three-way connector is suitable for all standard garden hoses and is ergonomically designed for easy handling. Three-way connector compatible with the three most widely used hose diameters and all available click systems.

Features and benefits
Robust design
  • Guaranteed ruggedness.
For connection of 3 hoses
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 15 x 65 x 60
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Kitchen garden
  • Potted plants
  • Ornamental plants
  • Garden tools and equipment
ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

Address:

30 Teban Gardens Crescent

#01-03 Singapore 608927

Operating Hours:

Monday to Friday: 9am to 5.30pm

Closed on weekends and public holidays 

CONTACT US

For sales enquiries:

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 8280 7793 

 

For service enquiries:

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 9246 2860

 

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
  • SSL Secured
GENERAL INFORMATION
LEGAL INFORMATION
Any feedback?

Leave us a Google Review here.

© 2026 Karcher Singapore Private Limited