Scrubber dryers KIRA B 50

Efficient, time-saving, simple, safe, flexible – and fully autonomous on request: the KIRA B 50 scrubber dryer robot for economical floor cleaning in medium to large areas.

The Kärcher KIRA B 50 cleaning robot is a practical addition to any cleaning team. Intelligently, autonomously and with the functionality of a scrubber dryer, it takes on floor cleaning for medium to large areas efficiently and with consistent cleaning results, therefore relieving pressure on the cleaning team, who can instead focus on more challenging tasks. Intuitive user guidance with a large touch display allows the robot to be set up quickly, without the need for any expert knowledge. The optional docking station facilitates fully autonomous working, including filling with fresh water, emptying dirty water, rinsing the tank and charging the long-lasting lithium iron phosphate battery. One roller brush head pre-sweeps and scrubs in a single work step, while the integrated side brush eliminates the need for manual edge cleaning. High-performance sensors and software ensure navigation is reliable, collisions are safely prevented and obstacles avoided. For the purposes of documentation and monitoring, the KIRA B 50 sends status messages to mobile devices and creates detailed cleaning reports in the corresponding web portal.

Features and benefits
Easy operation
  • Clearly organised, safe control of all device functions via the touch display.
  • Step-by-step user guidance for easy, intuitive operation.
  • Simple to set up and easy to use the robot without expert knowledge.
Robust and reliable navigation
  • High-performance sensors with 360° detection of the environment and lateral monitoring.
  • Safe avoidance of collisions and obstacle guide.
  • Intelligent free travel manoeuvres in the event of blockages.
Docking station (optional)
  • Enables fully autonomous operation.
  • Resources can be autonomously topped up by a robot (refilling the fresh water, draining the dirty water, rinsing the tank, charging the battery).
  • Optional accessory, the robot can also be operated without the docking station.
Safety-certified
  • Safe and contactless detection of obstacles, falls and people.
  • Safety-certified in accordance with IEC 63327.
  • Suitable for operation in high-traffic areas.
Quick teaching in of autonomous routes
  • Intuitive teaching in of cleaning routes.
  • Teach & Repeat function for manual teaching in of precise routes in cramped spaces.
  • Smart Fill function for autonomous route planning of large open spaces.
Intuitive route editing
  • All cleaning parameters can be easily adjusted after route creation.
  • Creation of interlinked cleaning routes.
  • Add no-go zones, speed filters, no-clean zones, horn zones and interaction zones.
Web portal
  • Remote access to detailed information via Kärcher Equipment Management.
  • Includes cleaning reports, notifications, device status and more
  • Sends notifications and status messages to mobile devices
Integrated side brush
  • Enables thorough cleaning right up to the edge.
  • Transports dirt directly into the cleaning channel.
  • Reduces extra manual work to a minimum.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Rated input power (W) 1600
Traction motor power (W) 560
Turbine capacity (W) 630
Motor rating of brush motor (W) 600
Working width, brushes (mm) 550
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²) 80
Brush speed (rpm) 1200
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 750
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 55 / 55
Detergent tank (l) 5
Sweeper drawer volume (l) 2
Theoretical area performance, autonomous (m²/h) max. 2365
Area performance per tank filling (m²) approx. 1830
Voltage (V) 24
Number of batteries 2
Battery type Li-Ion
Battery voltage/capacity (V/Ah) 24 / 160
Battery run time (h) approx. 3.5
Battery charging time (h) max. 5.2
Autonomous speed (km/h) max. 4.3
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 69
Autonomous aisle turning width (m) 1.5
Climbing ability (%) max. 6
Autonomous clearance width (m) min. 0.9
Unladen weight (kg) 228
Weight without accessories (kg) 225
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 238.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 249.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1100 x 750 x 1200

Scope of supply

  • Battery and battery charger
  • Squeegee included
  • Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
  • Side brush
  • Flashing beacon

Equipment

  • Type of suction lips: oil-proof
  • DOSE
  • with speed-dependent water dosing
  • Large, high-definition touch display
  • Docking-enabled
  • Roller shutter control prepared
  • autonomous cleaning
  • Automatic pre-sweeping
  • with manual drive mode
  • Ramp mode
  • Easy and intuitive set-up without the need for expert knowledge
  • High-performance sensors
  • obstacle and crash detection
  • autonomous swerving upon meeting obstacles
  • Safety certified for public areas
  • creation of cleaning reports
  • Notifications on mobile devices
  • Schedule function
  • Auto Fill
  • Coloured lights to display the robot's behaviour and operating status
  • Kärcher colour and operating concept
  • electrical and mechanical float switch
  • Communication interface: VDA 5050
  • Detergent dosing unit
Scrubber dryers KIRA B 50
Scrubber dryers KIRA B 50
Scrubber dryers KIRA B 50
Scrubber dryers KIRA B 50
Scrubber dryers KIRA B 50
Scrubber dryers KIRA B 50
Scrubber dryers KIRA B 50
Scrubber dryers KIRA B 50
Scrubber dryers KIRA B 50
Scrubber dryers KIRA B 50
Scrubber dryers KIRA B 50
Scrubber dryers KIRA B 50
Scrubber dryers KIRA B 50
Scrubber dryers KIRA B 50
Scrubber dryers KIRA B 50
Scrubber dryers KIRA B 50
Scrubber dryers KIRA B 50
Scrubber dryers KIRA B 50
Scrubber dryers KIRA B 50
Scrubber dryers KIRA B 50
Scrubber dryers KIRA B 50
Scrubber dryers KIRA B 50
Videos
Application areas
  • Medium to large areas with hard or resilient floor coverings
  • Can be used where space is limited as well as in open spaces
  • Suitable for use in public spaces
  • Ideal in retail, healthcare settings and public facilities
  • Can be used in transport, industry and building cleaning
Accessories
ONLINE SHOP INFORMATION
PAYMENT OPTIONS

Free delivery for orders above $200. Valid for purchases made on Karcher Online Shop (karcher.com/sg) only.

KARCHER CENTRE SINGAPORE

Address:

30 Teban Gardens Crescent

#01-03 Singapore 608927

Operating Hours:

Monday to Friday: 9am to 5.30pm

Closed on weekends and public holidays 

CONTACT US

For sales enquiries:

Email: sales-sg@karcher.com

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 8280 7793 

 

For service enquiries:

WhatsApp only (no calls): +65 9246 2860

 

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
  • SSL Secured
GENERAL INFORMATION
LEGAL INFORMATION
Any feedback?

Leave us a Google Review here.

© 2026 Karcher Singapore Private Limited