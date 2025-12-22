Scrubber dryers KIRA B 50
Efficient, time-saving, simple, safe, flexible – and fully autonomous on request: the KIRA B 50 scrubber dryer robot for economical floor cleaning in medium to large areas.
The Kärcher KIRA B 50 cleaning robot is a practical addition to any cleaning team. Intelligently, autonomously and with the functionality of a scrubber dryer, it takes on floor cleaning for medium to large areas efficiently and with consistent cleaning results, therefore relieving pressure on the cleaning team, who can instead focus on more challenging tasks. Intuitive user guidance with a large touch display allows the robot to be set up quickly, without the need for any expert knowledge. The optional docking station facilitates fully autonomous working, including filling with fresh water, emptying dirty water, rinsing the tank and charging the long-lasting lithium iron phosphate battery. One roller brush head pre-sweeps and scrubs in a single work step, while the integrated side brush eliminates the need for manual edge cleaning. High-performance sensors and software ensure navigation is reliable, collisions are safely prevented and obstacles avoided. For the purposes of documentation and monitoring, the KIRA B 50 sends status messages to mobile devices and creates detailed cleaning reports in the corresponding web portal.
Features and benefits
Easy operation
- Clearly organised, safe control of all device functions via the touch display.
- Step-by-step user guidance for easy, intuitive operation.
- Simple to set up and easy to use the robot without expert knowledge.
Robust and reliable navigation
- High-performance sensors with 360° detection of the environment and lateral monitoring.
- Safe avoidance of collisions and obstacle guide.
- Intelligent free travel manoeuvres in the event of blockages.
Docking station (optional)
- Enables fully autonomous operation.
- Resources can be autonomously topped up by a robot (refilling the fresh water, draining the dirty water, rinsing the tank, charging the battery).
- Optional accessory, the robot can also be operated without the docking station.
Safety-certified
- Safe and contactless detection of obstacles, falls and people.
- Safety-certified in accordance with IEC 63327.
- Suitable for operation in high-traffic areas.
Quick teaching in of autonomous routes
- Intuitive teaching in of cleaning routes.
- Teach & Repeat function for manual teaching in of precise routes in cramped spaces.
- Smart Fill function for autonomous route planning of large open spaces.
Intuitive route editing
- All cleaning parameters can be easily adjusted after route creation.
- Creation of interlinked cleaning routes.
- Add no-go zones, speed filters, no-clean zones, horn zones and interaction zones.
Web portal
- Remote access to detailed information via Kärcher Equipment Management.
- Includes cleaning reports, notifications, device status and more
- Sends notifications and status messages to mobile devices
Integrated side brush
- Enables thorough cleaning right up to the edge.
- Transports dirt directly into the cleaning channel.
- Reduces extra manual work to a minimum.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Rated input power (W)
|1600
|Traction motor power (W)
|560
|Turbine capacity (W)
|630
|Motor rating of brush motor (W)
|600
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|550
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
|80
|Brush speed (rpm)
|1200
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|750
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|55 / 55
|Detergent tank (l)
|5
|Sweeper drawer volume (l)
|2
|Theoretical area performance, autonomous (m²/h)
|max. 2365
|Area performance per tank filling (m²)
|approx. 1830
|Voltage (V)
|24
|Number of batteries
|2
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Battery voltage/capacity (V/Ah)
|24 / 160
|Battery run time (h)
|approx. 3.5
|Battery charging time (h)
|max. 5.2
|Autonomous speed (km/h)
|max. 4.3
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|69
|Autonomous aisle turning width (m)
|1.5
|Climbing ability (%)
|max. 6
|Autonomous clearance width (m)
|min. 0.9
|Unladen weight (kg)
|228
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|225
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|238.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|249.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1100 x 750 x 1200
Scope of supply
- Battery and battery charger
- Squeegee included
- Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Side brush
- Flashing beacon
Equipment
- Type of suction lips: oil-proof
- DOSE
- with speed-dependent water dosing
- Large, high-definition touch display
- Docking-enabled
- Roller shutter control prepared
- autonomous cleaning
- Automatic pre-sweeping
- with manual drive mode
- Ramp mode
- Easy and intuitive set-up without the need for expert knowledge
- High-performance sensors
- obstacle and crash detection
- autonomous swerving upon meeting obstacles
- Safety certified for public areas
- creation of cleaning reports
- Notifications on mobile devices
- Schedule function
- Auto Fill
- Coloured lights to display the robot's behaviour and operating status
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Communication interface: VDA 5050
- Detergent dosing unit
Application areas
- Medium to large areas with hard or resilient floor coverings
- Can be used where space is limited as well as in open spaces
- Suitable for use in public spaces
- Ideal in retail, healthcare settings and public facilities
- Can be used in transport, industry and building cleaning