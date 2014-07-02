Our Ice Blaster IB 7/40 Advanced is characterised by a well-thought-out concept, many clever details, rugged durability and extremely high-grade manufacturing. The latest generation dry ice blaster has been designed to handle hard continuous use and is very well equipped. For example, it comes as standard with an integrated ground strap coil, a residual ice removal system that prevents the device from freezing once work is complete, as well as an oil and water separator for reliable operations. The airflow has been optimised in such a way that excellent cleaning results are a matter of course, even when working with low pressures and low air consumption (max. 3.5 m³/min), while operating noise is also reduced to a minimum. The jet gun with remote control for adjusting the jet parameters, stepless control of the jet pressure and the ice delivery volume via a button (can be deactivated ifdesired) and a logically structured display for reading off all operating parameters ensure a high degree of operator convenience. In addition to this, statistical values such as operating time, average ice consumption per hour or total ice consumption can be called up.