Scrubber dryers BR 30/4 C Bp Pack 36/75
Our light and very compact battery powered BR 30/4 C Bp Pack scrubber drier, which ensures dry, non-slip floors immediately after cleaning, weighs just 14 kg.
Like manual cleaning, only much better: our battery powered BR 30/4 C Bp Pack scrubber drier is a real alternative to the manual cleaning of hard surfaces of up to 200 m² due to its compact shape, its very light weight of 14 kilograms and its long-lasting lithium-ion battery with a 30-minute run time. The contact pressure, which is ten times greater than that of a conventional wiping mop, and a roller speed of approximately 1,500 revolutions ensure significantly better cleaning results. Vacuuming forwards and backwards is possible. In the case of particularly stubborn dirt, the squeegees can be raised to extend the contact time of the cleaning solution. All that remains immediately after cleaning is a clean and particularly dry, and therefore non-slip, floor. The very mobile, cordless machine is ideal for cleaning floors in small shops, restaurants, petrol stations, supermarkets, sanitary areas, kitchens or even in addition to existing larger scrubber driers.
Features and benefits
High-speed roller brush
- For ten times higher contact pressure than manual cleaning.
- The roller brush also cleans textured surfaces and crevices.
- The roller provides automatic forward motion so that the machine does not have to be pushed.
Dries immediately
- The soft suction lips vacuum up moisture from the floor, leaving it dry – whether going forwards or backwards.
- For intensive cleaning, the suction can also be switched off via the foot pedal.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Advance by brush rotation
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|300
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|300
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|4 / 4
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|200
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|150
|Battery type
|Removable lithium-ion battery
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Capacity (Ah)
|7.5
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|1
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 35
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
|58 / 81
|Charging current (A)
|6
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Brush speed (rpm)
|1270
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
|100
|Water consumption (l/min)
|0.3
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|max. 72.4
|Rated input power (W)
|550
|Colour
|anthracite
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|365 x 345 x 1162
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger included
- Transport wheels
- Roller brush: 1 Piece(s)
- 2 squeegees, straight: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Two-tank system
